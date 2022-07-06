ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFCTransferRoom

'He Is Of A High, High Standard' - Rhys Williams On His New Liverpool Teammate

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 1 day ago

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams returned to the AXA Training Centre on Monday as the Reds' pre-season got underway and one of his new teammates has already impressed him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efpId_0gWlDqdT00
IMAGO / PA Images

The central defender endured a difficult loan spell at Swansea City last season which saw him return to Anfield for the second half of the campaign.

Williams is looking forward to the coming season and admitted to Liverpoolfc.com that he has already been impressed by one of the club's new players.

Fabio Carvalho nearly joined Liverpool in January from Fulham but the move fell through at the last minute due to issues in getting the paperwork submitted in time.

All parties were intent on completing the deal however and Carvalho was officially unveiled as a Liverpool player on Sunday.

It didn't take the 19-year-old long to make an impression on his new teammates including England under-21 international Williams.

“The lads we have brought in, we have already seen with Fabio training today and yesterday, he is of a high, high standard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idtdz_0gWlDqdT00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“He’s brilliant on the ball. He’s getting used to the way we want to play and the way we want to press. I think everyone the club has signed is going to have a massive impact for us.”

Carvalho has been tipped by many to go to the very top and there is no doubt he is in the best possible place to help him achieve that.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Nba#Reds#Soccer#Premier League#Uk#Sports#The Axa Training Centre#Liverpoolfc Com
SB Nation

Ian Maatsen rejects Feyenoord loan to stay with Chelsea — report

Ian Maatsen was one the dozen or so players back at Cobham on the first day of preseason this past weekend, but he was expected to not stay too long with a loan move lined up to Feyenoord for the season. However, that appears to not be happening now, with the 20-year-old instead set to stay ... “for the time being” ... and challenge for first-team spot. You love to see it!
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Rhys Williams on learning from Nat Phillips and Ben Davies and acting as a role model for younger Liverpool players

Rhys Williams has a strange role within the Liverpool squad, being experienced amongst his peers but with a lot still to learn and achieve in the game. Speaking with the club’s website, the 21-year-old discussed his role models and standing within the squad: “You see Joe, Joel – Ibou and Virg when they’re back – it’s always good that you’ve got players like that in front of you and you’re able to learn off them.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko's Representatives In Milan To Meet Regarding Player's Future

Tiemoue Bakayoko's future lies away from Stamford Bridge and his agents wish to clarify the club's plans for him, with a meeting planned in the next few days in Milan. As he nears the end of his Chelsea contract, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is in search of his next club. His representatives have reportedly traveled to Milan to meet with AC Milan regarding their client.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'He's Had Us Waiting A While Hasn't He!' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Delighted By Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been discussing what Mohamed Salah's contract extension means for Liverpool. The 28-year-old, who has just 12 months left on his own deal at Liverpool, was speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after returning to pre-season training on Monday. On a personal level, Oxlade-Chamberlain admitted how pleased he is for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Wolverhampton Transfer Target Has Made a Key Decision on PSG Future

Paris Saint-Germain may have just been dealt with a roadblock in the potential search to find a suitor for Mauro Icardi. According to a report from Corriere dello Sport (via Le10Sport), Icardi has no intention of lowering his salary. The report adds that the Argentine forward is currently on a contract where he is earning €10 million net per year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy