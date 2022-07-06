Crowd expected for hearing about CAFO

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources received a tip about an illegal burn taking place on property on Coon Hollow Road in Liberty Township Monday shortly after 11am. The Grant County Sheriff’s department was requested to investigate and extinguish the fire. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an old trailer home had been intentionally set on fire by 73 year old Steven Lenz of rural Lancaster. The Stitzer Fire Department, the Lancaster Fire Department, Lancaster EMS all responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The matter is being referred to the Wisconsin DNR for further investigation. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that it is illegal to burn anything other than clean wood in the State of Wisconsin.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO