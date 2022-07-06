ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, WI

Crowd expected for hearing about CAFO

guttenbergpress.com
 1 day ago

A public hearing on July 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. regarding the proposed Roth Feeder Pig II Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) is expected to draw a huge crowd, with many Crawford County residents speaking for and against the CAFO. The hearing is scheduled to be held...

guttenbergpress.com

guttenbergpress.com

City awarded $440,000 for trail connection

The City of Guttenberg was recently awarded a $440,000 grant from the Iowa Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). The money will be used for a trail connection between the north end of the levee river walk near Bussey Lake to Big Springs Park and the Mississippi River Trail. The grant application...
GUTTENBERG, IA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Merrimac Ferry closed for repairs until further notice

MERRIMAC, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, July 5 that the Merrimac Ferry is closed for repairs until further notice. The ferry serves as WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. Alternate routes include WIS 60, WIS...
MERRIMAC, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Wisconsin hospital scored the highest.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Illegal Burn Investigated in Grant County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources received a tip about an illegal burn taking place on property on Coon Hollow Road in Liberty Township Monday shortly after 11am. The Grant County Sheriff’s department was requested to investigate and extinguish the fire. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an old trailer home had been intentionally set on fire by 73 year old Steven Lenz of rural Lancaster. The Stitzer Fire Department, the Lancaster Fire Department, Lancaster EMS all responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The matter is being referred to the Wisconsin DNR for further investigation. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that it is illegal to burn anything other than clean wood in the State of Wisconsin.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
County
Crawford County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
Crawford County, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Government
City
Prairie Du Chien, WI
nbc15.com

Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only thing they are allowed to burn in Wisconsin is clean wood. Its reminder comes after a 73-year-old man allegedly set an old trailer home in the Township of Liberty on fire. The rural Lancaster man was trying to dispose of the home by burning it, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
LANCASTER, WI
guttenbergpress.com

Sheldon J. Clinton

Sheldon James Clinton, 84, of Elkader, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Volga, to Vernon and Ruth (Baars) Clinton. He spent his childhood in Littleport and Communia. He graduated from Elkader High School with the Class of 1955. Following graduation, Sheldon served in the United States Navy from 1955-1958, earning a Good Conduct service medal. He also met his future wife, Marilyn, during his service. He then attended Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, S.D., and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. Sheldon’s career began and ended in accounting in South Dakota and Iowa, but he also spent many years as a nursing facilities administrator in Iowa, Kansa, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington.
ELKADER, IA
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI
guttenbergpress.com

2 die in separate crashes with semis

Two people died in separate Grant County crashes with tractor–trailers on consecutive days last week. A 33-year-old Glen Haven man died in a crash between his car and a semi on U.S. 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Williams was driving...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
guttenbergpress.com

Dead Horses will bring Americana-rooted music to Elkader Opera House

Daniel Wolff and Sarah Vos, the Midwest duo known as Dead Horses, will perform at the Elkader Opera House on Friday, July 8. They’ll bring the sounds of Americana to the stage as they promote the release of their upcoming fourth studio album, Brady Street. (Submitted photo)
ELKADER, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Memories of the 1975 Championship Guttenberg Pirates football team

In 1975, the Guttenberg High School Pirates varsity football team, comprised of 22 dedicated, determined players, won the Mid-East Iowa Conference with nine wins and zero loses. The Guttenberg Press recently sat down with several members of the championship team who reside in Guttenberg to reminisce about their successful football...
GUTTENBERG, IA

