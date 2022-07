BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and license checkpoint within city limits this weekend, according to a press release by the department. The release says, BPD will be at an undisclosed location in city limits on July 8 between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Officers will be looking for […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO