Soldier Field ‘Dome’ idea is part of ‘The Afternoon Lineup’

By Larry Hawley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTYc2_0gWlBw0F00

CHICAGO – One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Bears in 2022 has nothing to do with what’s happening on the field or anything that could happen soon.

That is the stadium where the team will play their games for the long term as the team finalizes the purchase of the Arlington Park site in Arlington Heights which they signed a purchase agreement on last Fall

A report in Craine’s Chicago Business late Tuesday night says a committee formed for Mayor Lori Lightfoot is exploring the feasibility of putting a dome over Soldier Field in order to entice the team to stay in town. This comes as the Bears are exploring a possible new stadium in the northwest suburbs, which would take them out of the city for the first time.

That’s part of this edition of “The Afternoon Lineup” on WGN News Now as we discuss the main stories that are taking place right now in Chicago. We’ll have major injury updates for both the Cubs and the White Sox as they finish up their series on Wednesday afternoon as one player goes to the IL for the north siders while another returns on the southside.

Before All-Star Weekend at Wintrust Arena, the Chicago Sky have two games including one on Wednesday afternoon against the Lynx. We’ll talk about that along with another honor for Michael Jordan, this coming from his place on the cover of a video game.

Larry Hawley has updates on all of those stories in this edition of the program, which you can watch in the video above.

3 shot, 1 fatally during party on South Side

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed, two injured, during a party on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of S. Evans in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said many people were attending a party inside a residence when...
