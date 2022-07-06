ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police: 19-year-old man shot, killed inside Douglass Park

By Andy Koval
WGNtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while inside a vehicle in Douglass Park...

wgntv.com

Comments / 5

Noble Childress
1d ago

god l is the only that know who the shooter. is turn the shooter in god watch god Chang things

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning.  A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

8-year-old boy critical after he was shot in Highland Park parade

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy was critically wounded while attending the Highland Park parade Monday with his family. Cooper Roberts, remains in critical condition and had his spinal cord severed as a result of the shooting, medical staff and his GoFundMe said. He was shot along with his mother,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot while riding in car in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded while riding in a car Thursday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when gunfire broke out around 12:29 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was dropped off...
WOODLAWN, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses on Wednesday morning

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with robbing five businesses in less than an hour on Chicago’s North Side yesterday morning. According to police reports and a CPD media statement, the teen was identified as the offender who robbed four 7-Eleven locations and crawled into a Dunkin’ drive-thru to steal the cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Albany Park

CHICAGO - A second teenager was charged with murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a man last May in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Michael Conrad who was sitting in a car around 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Park Ridge police turn over evidence in investigation of teen reportedly pinned by off-duty officer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Park Ridge Police Department said it has turned over all its evidence related to the investigation of a Chicago police officer reportedly pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground last weekPark Ridge police said in a news release the department met with several prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on Wednesday about the incident which involved an off-duty Chicago police sergeant.All police reports, videos, and body camera footage was presented to the state's attorney's office, which will review the incident.The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him...
PARK RIDGE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Robber zaps 77-year-old wig store owner with a stun gun in Wicker Park

A robber stole wigs from a Wicker Park store and repeatedly zapped the business’s 77-year-old owner with a stun gun on Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. at Heads and Threads, 1254 North Milwaukee. The offender walked into the store, but was quickly recognized by the owner...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers fire a shot in River North; another man was robbed in the West Loop

An armed robbery crew apparently fired a shot toward a victim in River North overnight, just hours after a similar crew robbed a man in the West Loop. The robberies are similar to a string of similar robberies in the same areas and on the North Side, including one last week in Lincoln Park in which three masked robbers fired a shot at a man. That crime was caught on camera.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot outside Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. He was grazed in the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy