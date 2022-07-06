ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita police ask for help: One person attacks with machete, another tries to rob ATMs

By Michael Stavola
 1 day ago
A man wielding what police believe is a long machete rears back to hit a person on Tuesday in the 700 block of West Second. Wichita police are asking for help finding the man in the photo. Courtesy photo Wichita Police Department

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help finding suspects in two different cases: a machete-wielding man who police say injured a person and someone who tried to rob four ATMs.

The man wielding what police believe is a long machete attacked a person around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Wichita Public Library’s Advanced Learning Library, 711 West Second. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. The man is wearing what appears to be a Friends University soccer T-Shirt and what looks like a piece of metal as a hat on his head.

Police said to call 911 if you see the man.

The other suspect police are looking to identify tried to rob four ATMs on June 15 and June 16. Police spokesperson Trevor Macy said all of the attempts were unsuccessful. The first attempt happened between 1:30-2:30 a.m. on June 15 at an ATM in the 2000 block of North Webb. The suspect drove a newer, silver Toyota Tacoma.

“The suspect tried to pry open the ATM,” police said in a Facebook post. “He also had a chain hanging from his truck, but didn’t use it.”

The other attempts happened between 2-4:15 a.m. on June 16 in the 11100 block of E. Harry, 4800 block of E. Douglas, and 4100 block of E. Harry.

“The suspect is wearing a black Nike hoodie and matching Nike sweats with black shoes and a black mask,” police said. “He’s using a long blue crowbar and has a red drawstring backpack. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm.”

Anyone with information about these cases can call Detective Meier 316-268-4254 or email dmeier@wichita.gov.

