Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute man charged with firing gun into relative’s home

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been charged with multiple offenses after police say he fired a gun into a relative’s home.

According to a THPD Facebook post , the incident occurred in the area of Blakely and Wabash at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say, John Lyman, 49, fired multiple shots into his adult child’s home as well as multiple shots into a vehicle parked on the property. Initially, Lyman reportedly fled the scene, however, officers were able to locate him a few hours later and he was arrested without further incident.

Lyman has been charged:

  • Burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 2 felony
  • Burglary of a dwelling, a level 4 felony
  • Criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony
  • 2 counts of Intimidation using a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony
  • Intimidation: threat to commit a forcible felony, a level 6 felony
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

