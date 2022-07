SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport woman, Monica Morin, went missing in 2021 and the Shreveport Police Department is still asking for help. In late July of 2021, Morin lost contact with her family. On Aug. 4, 2021, her family reported her missing and the Shreveport Police Department reached out on again July 8 on social media asking for any information that could help return her to her family. See the post > here <

