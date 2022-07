Former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson has been fighting the $1.7 billion school bond referendum that voters approved in the May 2022 primary election – and that has greatly displeased many school bond supporters who are now blaming Branson for holding up school repairs and construction by his official complaints to the local and state board of elections and by, possibly, continuing the battle in court.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO