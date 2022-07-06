ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

New Arraignment And Bond Hearing Scheduled For Jeff Hardy

By Matthew Carlins
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new court date is set in the latest DUI case against Jeff Hardy. According to online court records, Hardy now has an arraignment and bond hearing scheduled in Volusia County, Florida on August 2. An initial hearing for Hardy was scheduled for July 5; however, a Volusia County court official...

