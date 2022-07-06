ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WI

2 die in separate crashes with semis

 1 day ago

Two people died in separate Grant County crashes with tractor–trailers on consecutive days last week. A 33-year-old Glen Haven man died in a crash between his car and a semi on U.S. 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Williams was...

nbc15.com

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Semi Rollover Crash with Injuries

Two people were injured when a semi truck and trailer rolled on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Monday around 5pm. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 34 year old Tahir Ali of Madison was driving the semi, owned Pan-O-Gold Baking Co, south on Highway 151 when it went onto the shoulder. Ali over-corrected, causing the semi to turn sharply sideways, roll onto the side and then slide into the median. Ali and a passenger, 58 year old Douglas Yager of Columbus, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for their injuries. Guy’s Truck and Tractor Service of Kieler removed the semi truck. Dickeyville EMS, Southwest Health EMS, the Dickeyville Fire Department and Cuba City Police Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
DICKEYVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt, taken into custody after crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt and is taken into custody after a crash occurred in Vernon County Saturday evening. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 2 around 8:40 p.m., 21-year-old Joshua Jones Jr. of Viroqua was traveling westbound on County Road SS near Hall Drive in the Town of Liberty when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway resulting in the vehicle hitting a shed and then rolling over.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Illegal Burn Investigated in Grant County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources received a tip about an illegal burn taking place on property on Coon Hollow Road in Liberty Township Monday shortly after 11am. The Grant County Sheriff’s department was requested to investigate and extinguish the fire. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an old trailer home had been intentionally set on fire by 73 year old Steven Lenz of rural Lancaster. The Stitzer Fire Department, the Lancaster Fire Department, Lancaster EMS all responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The matter is being referred to the Wisconsin DNR for further investigation. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that it is illegal to burn anything other than clean wood in the State of Wisconsin.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after motorcycle crash in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A 20-year old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Sunday. The Dubuque Police Department responded to the single vehicle crash on Carter Road, just south of West 32nd Street, around 3:45 pm. The driver was taken to the hospital where he...
DUBUQUE, IA
wwisradio.com

Hiker Hospitalized After Falling 40 Feet At Grandad Bluff

The La Crosse Fire Department reports a hiker has been hospitalized after falling 40 feet at Grandad Bluff. The accident happened Friday just before 9:00 p-m. W-K-B-T/T-V reports crews rescued the victim from the steep hillside and transported him to a hospital. No names have been released. Authorities say 15 crew members were on the scene for about two hours. La Crosse police and Tri-State Ambulance assisted.
LA CROSSE, WI
KWQC

Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash

2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport. Fire officials say no one occupied the garages at the time of the fire and assessed the vehicle and two garages as a total loss. FAD 07-03 PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. There will a First...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque woman arrested after hitting husband with bottle and sending him to hospital

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:15 am on Wednesday, Dubuque police arrested a woman accused of hitting her husband repeatedly with a liquor bottle. Police say 30-year-old Miranda Evans was arguing with her husband in her residence in the 600 block of W. Third St. when he went outside onto the porch. Court documents state that when he opened the front door to go back inside, he was immediately struck in the head with a liquor bottle causing a laceration.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

4th of July Weekend Deadly for Dubuque Area Motorists/Motorcyclists(UPDATE WITH NAME)

Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Boscobel police warn ‘copy money’ is popping up

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - A wave of fake cash is working its way across Boscobel and residents need to be vigilant, the city’s police department warned Thursday. The bogus bills are known as ‘copy money,’ and they are designed to look realistic for use in movies or for practical jokes. They can be purchased online easily, the police department explained in a Facebook post.
BOSCOBEL, WI
KIMT

2 teens rescued after going missing while kayaking in NE Iowa

WINNEHSIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Two teens were rescued and one suffered minor injuries following a report of two people going missing on the Upper Iowa River. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 10:50 p.m. on July 2. “The missing kayakers were teenagers that had been...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June. Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm. Anyone...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Fatal crash in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Dubuque on July 3rd. Police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle on Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St at approximately 3:47 pm on Sunday. The victim was transported to the UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he reportedly died.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Be Aware Of Counterfeit Money Circulating in Lancaster

In Lancaster, a local business has reported receiving two fake $20 bills on two different occasions. The money looks dirty and is greasy. Producing or using counterfeit money is a form of fraud or forgery, and is illegal. The Lancaster Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. In the United States, the maximum imprisonment and penalty if found guilty of counterfeiting is 20 years with the fine with or in lieu of imprisonment.
LANCASTER, WI

