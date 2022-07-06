A hot and fun time at the Bagley Fourth of July Parade

(Boone, IA) — Iowans will soon be able to ride the rails on what are known as “railbikes,” which resemble steel-framed go-carts that you pedal on railroad tracks with a battery-assist like electric bicycles. Mary Joy Lu is CEO of Rail Explorers, which is launching service in Boone this month. Lu says railbike riders will start at the historic Boone Depot, pedaling six-and-a-half miles across farmland into the Des Moines River valley, with “stunning views” and maybe a few bald eagles. The ride includes passing over two bridges, including the Bass Creek High Trestle that’s 900 feet long and 160 feet off the ground, which Lu describes as the “thrill seeker’s moment” of the ride. The rides will debut on July 21st, running Thursday through Monday through about mid-November.

