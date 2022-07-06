A hot and fun time at the Bagley Fourth of July Parade

Sheldon James Clinton, 84, of Elkader, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Volga, to Vernon and Ruth (Baars) Clinton. He spent his childhood in Littleport and Communia. He graduated from Elkader High School with the Class of 1955. Following graduation, Sheldon served in the United States Navy from 1955-1958, earning a Good Conduct service medal. He also met his future wife, Marilyn, during his service. He then attended Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, S.D., and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. Sheldon’s career began and ended in accounting in South Dakota and Iowa, but he also spent many years as a nursing facilities administrator in Iowa, Kansa, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington.
Comments / 0