Scottsdale, AZ

HonorHealth Foundation 2022-23 board of trustees announced

 1 day ago
HonorHealth Foundation announced its 2022-23 Board of Trustees, with Scottsdale philanthropist Laurie Florkiewicz being named chair of the board.

She is joined by vice-chair Cheryl Melocik of Scottsdale, secretary Sue Fletcher of Phoenix, treasurer Jim Graber of Scottsdale and immediate past chair David Watson of Scottsdale, a press release stated.

With three consecutive years of record-breaking philanthropy, HonorHealth Foundation is placing particular focus on philanthropic gifts to expand the HonorHealth Cardiovascular Center of Excellence to meet the growing need for heart care, the leading cause of death in adults.

“Much of our success is due to our board’s strong engagement,” Jared Langkilde, president and CEO of HonorHealth Foundation, stated in the release. “Many of our trustees first joined us as grateful patients who wanted to show their appreciation for the exceptional care they received at HonorHealth. They are a remarkable group of leaders who are helping to transform healthcare in our community.”

Also joining as new trustees are Paul Calderon of Scottsdale, Langdon Herndon of Paradise Valley, Scott Schirmer of Phoenix and Barbara Steiner of Scottsdale.

The full board roster is available at www.HonorHealthFoundation.org/trustees.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

