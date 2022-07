RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) Victim Services Unit has debuted its new state-of-the-art notification program for crime victims. The Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion (NAAVI) is a new, user-friendly, and victim-oriented system, designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates. Users can register online to receive updates via email, text, phone, and/or mail as long as their perpetrator is incarcerated within the VADOC.

