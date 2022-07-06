ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo Mew Mew New Premiere Is Major Hit With Fans of the Classic

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo Mew Mew has been on out of the spotlight for some years now, but that is all changing this summer. When news broke the anime was getting a reboot, fans from across the globe began counting down the days until Ichigo returned to the small screen. Now, the day has...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Tokyo Mew Mew New Reveals Episode Count, Opening

Tokyo Mew Mew New has kicked off its official reboot series this Summer, and not only has it revealed its new opening theme sequence but revealed how many details it will be sticking around for this season! The Summer 2022 anime schedule is a pretty tightly packed one as there are a number of major franchises drawing fans' attention this time around. It's a Summer full of the returns for some pretty huge franchises, and this includes some major reboots to classics such as Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi's Tokyo Mew Mew original manga series from the very early 2000s.
