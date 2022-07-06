Bunker Hill police investigate fatal stabbing of an inmate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died after she was sat on during an altercation. Officials say Teresa Raeann Pratt, 57 of Fort Wayne, was involved in an altercation in the 8900 block of Center Street near the intersection of Wallen and Hanauer roads at about 10:15 a.m. on April 25. Another individual held Pratt down by sitting on her. Pratt became unresponsive and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died that night.

