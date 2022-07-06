ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunker Hill, IN

Bunker Hill police investigate fatal stabbing of an inmate

By Divine Triplett
WISH-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUNKER HILL, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of an inmate. He is identified as Jamar Greer, 23. Detective Michelle Jumper initiated the investigation. According to a statement, officers found...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

15-year-old girl dead after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Danielle Siebert, a 15-year-old girl from Bringhurst, is dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Carroll County Thursday afternoon. Emergency services responded to a report of a crash on CR 200E between CR 300S and 400S in southeastern Carroll County between the towns of Flora and Burlington.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers police arrest burglary suspects

Fishers police arrested two burglary suspects July 5 with possible connections to a South American Theft Group. The men were Charly Sneider Benavides Mayorga, 34, and Jhon Jairo Lopera Munoz, 33, both from New York. Mayorga and Munoz were charged with burglary of a dwelling, a Level 4 felony; resisting...
FISHERS, IN
WOWO News

Coroner: woman dies after she was sat on during altercation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died after she was sat on during an altercation. Officials say Teresa Raeann Pratt, 57 of Fort Wayne, was involved in an altercation in the 8900 block of Center Street near the intersection of Wallen and Hanauer roads at about 10:15 a.m. on April 25. Another individual held Pratt down by sitting on her. Pratt became unresponsive and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died that night.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Coroner identifies Fort Wayne man killed in South Calhoun Street shooting

The Allen County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a shooting on Independence Day. Police responded to the 4700 block of South Calhoun Street around 8:45 p.m. for a call about two men with gunshot wounds. Tags. Crime. Coroner identifies Fort Wayne man killed in South Calhoun Street shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bunker Hill, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bunker Hill, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Inmate dies after stabbing at Miami Correctional Facility

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility was stabbed to death Monday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP identified the inmate as 23-year-old Jamar Greer. State police investigated the incident and found that at about 4 p.m. Monday, correction officers found Greer suffering from a...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Inmate#Violent Crime
WANE-TV

ISP: Miami County prison inmate shanked, killed in homicide

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WANE) – A 23-year-old man serving time in the Miami Correctional Facility near Peru was stabbed to death Monday, according to the Indiana State Police. At about 4 p.m., correction officers found Jamar Greer suffering from a stab wound of the “L” Housing Unit, police said. Prison staff started medical treatment and Greer was taken to a local hospital.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person hospitalized after shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday in Kokomo, the Kokomo Police Department announced. Police said a suspect has been detained. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Gerhart Street. At 1:30 p.m., KPD said investigators were still currently at...
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
cbs4indy.com

Woman dies in Delaware County crash, 3 children hurt

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A Tuesday afternoon crash killed a Hartford City woman and left three children injured. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Alyssa Stephens was heading north on Indiana 167 when her car went off the road and rolled over around 3 p.m. Tuesday. It happened north of Delaware County Road 900 N in the northeastern part of the county.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner IDs July 4th South Calhoun Street shooting victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in the Fourth of July shooting on South Calhoun Street as a 27-year-old man. Fort Wayne police say they got to the 4700 block of S Calhoun St. just...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 3 injured including child in Delaware County crash

ALBANY, Indiana — One person is dead and three others, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash in Delaware County on Tuesday. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said the crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 167 and CR 900 North, which is just north of Albany in northeast Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
kjluradio.com

Indiana man bound for Columbia arrested with 15 pounds of marijuana

A Montgomery County K-9 uncovers 15 pounds of marijuana during a recent traffic stop. The sheriff’s office reports it was early last Tuesday morning when a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-70 just west of New Florence. While questioning the driver, John Springman, 29, of Muncie, Indiana,...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Exponent

Lafayette man arrested in Columbian Park shooting

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with multiple rounds of gunshots fired Saturday night at Columbian Park. Police say no injuries were reported. Heath G. Fletcher was arrested Sunday on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun and intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Lafayette Police Department news release said.
LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Family member of Gary, Indiana mayor among those killed in block party shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced his cousin was among those killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary just after midnight on Tuesday.The mayor said in a statement his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, was one of the three people who were killed. Seven others were wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m."Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said in the statement. "Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to...
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy