Tennis

Rafael Nadal’s injury revelation after epic Wimbledon win over Taylor Fritz shows heart of a champion

By Tim Capurso
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Rafael Nadal outlasted Taylor Fritz in an epic five-set match, earning a berth in the 2022 Wimbledon semifinal. After Fritz beat him in the Indian Wells final earlier this year, Nadal got his revenge on the grass courts of the All-England Club. However, the win was anything but easy....

clutchpoints.com

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejected family’s pleas to quit Taylor Fritz match due to injury

Rafael Nadal rejected pleas from his father and sister to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Taylor Fritz after suffering from abdominal pain. The 36-year-old, who played on to claim a stunning victory in over four hours, said he does not know if he will be fit enough to play against Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Friday. “I can’t give you a clear answer,” he said.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while...
SPORTS
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Taylor Fritz After Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday afternoon, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal made the difficult decision to pull out of the Wimbledon semifinals due to a torn abdominal muscle. While this withdrawal is no doubt a massive disappointment for Nadal, it's equally crushing for his quarterfinals opponent Taylor Fritz. Fritz battled with the 22-time major...
TENNIS
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Appears To Change His Tune On LIV Golfers

Initially, Rory McIlroy was one of the most outspoken members of the PGA when it came to players jumping to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Many of the world's best players eventually bolted for LIV after receiving lucrative contract offers from the upstart league. Now, McIlroy appears to be changing his tune a bit. Saying that "peace talks" need to happen.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic gets truth bomb from John McEnroe over poor start vs. Jack Sinner at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is currently in the middle of a tough match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals round of the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament. In fact, he has dropped the first two sets of this showdown with the 20-year-old Sinner, who is definitely exceeding expectations in this contest. At the same time, there are many tennis fans and observers out there who are being left bewildered by the surprising way Djokovic is being handled by Jannik.
TENNIS
Golf.com

LIV Golf’s charter jet for players, caddies looks like a wild scene

If guaranteed prize money didn’t seem like payment enough, wait until you see how LIV golfers travel. Picture how a mini-tour player gets around — cheap flights, long drives and scrambling to make tee times — and now imagine the polar opposite: an all-inclusive private jet with a well-stocked bar and presumably no concerns about wandering luggage.
GOLF
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios reveals his 'suicidal thoughts' as he breaks silence on allegations he assaulted his ex - and another former lover blasts 'disappointing' question she was asked about their relationship

Nick Kyrgios says he's looking forward to his chance to respond to allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and has spoken frankly about his mental health struggles after blasting his way into his first Grand Slam semi-final. Kyrgios had too much firepower for Cristian Garin, eliminating the unseeded Chilean 6-4 6-3...
TENNIS
Los Angeles Times

Novak Djokovic overcomes two-set deficit to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England — Serbia’s Novak Djokovic spotted 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy a two-sets-to-none lead at Wimbledon on Tuesday, then worked his way all the way back to pull away and win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The victory on Centre Court gave Djokovic his 11th semifinal berth at Wimbledon and his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Abdominal Tear Knocks Rafael Nadal Out of Wimbledon

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon because of an abdominal tear. Although he was clearly suffering from the injury on the court in his quarterfinals match against Taylor Fritz Wednesday, he ended up defeating the American. Due to the withdrawal, Nadal’s opponent in Thursday’s match, Nick Kyrgios, is heading straight to the final. Nadal, 36, was seen practicing earlier Thursday, but his moves were noticeably slower than normal, and he said in a press conference Wednesday he wasn’t sure if he would make it to the next match, ESPN reports. “I have to pull out of the tournament. As everybody saw yesterday, I have been suffering with the pain in the abdominal [area]. That’s confirmed. I have a tear in the muscle,” Nadal said in a press conference Thursday, according to Fraser. Before withdrawing, Nadal was on track to winning his third Wimbledon tournament.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Injured Nadal out of Wimbledon; Kyrgios advances to final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon because of a torn abdominal muscle on Thursday, a day before he was supposed to play Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. It is the first time since 1931 that a man pulled out of the oldest Grand Slam tournament before...
TENNIS
Community Policy