2 in custody after drugs, gun found in Rochester SWAT search

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s SWAT team took two males to custody after finding drugs and a firearm in a residence during a search on Thursday, June 30.

Officers said the search warrant was executed at a residence on Austin Street as part of an investigation conducted by the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (GRANET).

During the search, investigators said they found a .40 caliber Taurus handgun and recovered cocaine and fentanyl.

Officers with the SWAT team took into custody 32-year-old Mike Brown and 26-year-old Naheem Tanksley and transported them to Monroe County Jail.

They were arraigned in the Rochester City Court but were released from custody.

The two males were charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Both men are currently on parole for previous convictions.

Brown is currently on parole for a 2016 conviction of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance and attempted promotion of prison contraband.

Tanksley is on parole for a 2018 conviction of attempted burglary.