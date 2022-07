A Pike County man was arrested on charges of kidnapping and strangulation after he was allegedly seen dragging a man from his home. Officers responded to a residence on Ferguson Lane this past Saturday afternoon. The woman at the home informed police that 50-year-old Clinton Williams Jr., of Pikeville, had entered the home then allegedly grabbed her boyfriend, forcing him into a vehicle before leaving.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO