Loess Bluffs to host Big Lake event

Like any birth, the creation of a new lake is both painful and miraculous. Over the past year, I observed the final stages of the creation of Bois d’Arc Lake, a newborn reservoir near Bonham, about 65 miles northeast of Dallas. The North Texas Municipal Water District broke ground on the $1.6 billion project in 2018 to meet water demands in some of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, including Plano and McKinney. Formed by the construction of a dam on Bois d’Arc Creek, the new lake will eventually cover 26 square miles and could be ready to deliver water as soon as spring 2023, said Steve Long, program manager for Freese and Nichols, a Fort Worth-based engineering firm that worked on the project.
