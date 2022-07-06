ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, MN

Orlan R. Dahl

Cover picture for the articleOrlan R. Dahl, age 74, of Annandale, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family while under the care of hospice. Memorial Services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Annandale with Rev. Tyler LaGrave officiating. Burial followed at Corinna Cemetery....

Eldor A. Pawlek

Eldor A. Pawelk, age 89, of Maple Lake died Thursday, June 30, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Maple Lake with Fr. Steven Pawelk as the Celebrant and Fr. Mark Juettner as the Concelebrant. Burial will follow at St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was from 4 to7 p.m. on Tuesday, and will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, both at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Maple Lake. A rosary and prayer service was held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral chapel. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Eldor Albert Pawelk, the son of Fred and Elsie Pawelk, was born November 15, 1932 in Montrose, Minnesota. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1951. He went to Radio School in Chicago and then enlisted in the Army; he served in Germany. After his discharge, he returned to Minnesota where he married Joan Elizabeth Ahrendt on May 7, 1955 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Delano. They were blessed with eight children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren which brought him great joy. Eldor enjoyed playing 500, puzzle building, old time music, reading, watching western movies, and traveling with family and friends. Eldor was a devoted member at St. Timothy ‘s Catholic Church and was a man of great faith. He has left a void that can not be filled. Knowing that Eldor is in God’s hands is a comfort to all that loved him. Eldor is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan; eight children, Susan (Dale) Fieldseth, Daniel (Michele) Pawelk, Frederick Pawelk (significant other Debra Kviz), Timothy (Patty) Pawelk, Fr. Steven Pawelk, Bob (Jodie) Pawelk, Kathy (Frank) Patterson, and Patrick (June) Pawelk; 27 grandchildren; an honorary grandchild; many great-grandchildren; an honorary great-grandchild; sister, Priscilla Sievert; sisters-in-law, Adeline Pawelk, Barb Pawelk, Robbie Ahrendt, Caroline Healy, and Bea Ahrendt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded into death by his parents, Fred and Elsie Pawelk; grandsons, David and Tyler Pawelk; daughter-in-law, Kim Pawelk; grandson-in-law, Tony Swanson; brothers, Willard (Bernice) Pawelk, Glennard Pawelk, DeLoyd (Elaine) Pawelk, Orville (Bonnie) Pawelk, Eldon Pawelk, and Kenneth (Germaine) Pawelk; brothers-in-law, Wayne Sievert, Allen, James, and Jerry Ahrendt, and Richard Healy. Eldor’s sons will serve as the casket bearers. Krista Elsenpeter and Anne Pribyl will provide the music for the service. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. The obituary, tribute wall, video tribute, and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Frederick ‘Fred’ Jude

Frederick “Fred” Jude, age 72, of Annandale, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 11a.m. Friday, July 15, at Zion Lutheran Church, Annandale, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Tyler LaGrave will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. A complete obituary to appear in next week’s Advocate. For more information go to www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Bill Stimmler

A memorial reception for Bill Stimmler, age 77, of Pescadero, California, previously of Annandale, will be held Sunday, July 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Margot Picnic Pavilion. The world lost one of its kindest souls when Bill passed. An avid tinkerer, he used his gifts to improve the lives of his loved ones and the less fortunate. He often said he could fix anything but a broken heart. He is survived by his dearly beloved wife, Margaret (Coleman) Stimmler, their children Ann, Mary Kate, and Charlie, his siblings, Jim Stimmler and Joan Johnshoy, and gadgets and repaired machinery across Minnesota and the California Bay Area.
A fantastic Fourth

It was more than four days of fun, celebration and reverence at Annandale’s Fourth of July celebration held over the weekend. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate or pick one up to get the full story and pictures of the Fourth of July festivities!
