The University libraries received the Robert and Louise Slaughter Family Papers, adding to the previously acquired Slaughter congressional collection. After graduating from the University of Kentucky with a master’s degree in public health in 1954, Louise McIntosh began traveling the country doing market research for Procter & Gamble. While on vacation at a dude ranch in Texas, she met Robert Slaughter, who was also on vacation.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO