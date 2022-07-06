Eldor A. Pawlek

Orlan R. Dahl, age 74, of Annandale, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family while under the care of hospice. Memorial Services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Annandale with Rev. Tyler LaGrave officiating. Burial followed at Corinna Cemetery. Visitation was on Thursday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. There was a brief prayer service on Thursday at the funeral home. The service was live-streamed on the funeral home website. Orlan Roy Dahl was born Nov. 30, 1947, in Crookston, Minnesota, to Obert and Ovidia (Morvig) Dahl. He grew up on the family farm near Bejou, along with his nine siblings. He attended school in Mahnomen, graduating in 1965. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he attended school to become a Minnesota State Trooper. On May 30, 1968, Orlan was united in marriage to Carrie Ann Vaa in McIntosh, Minnesota. They made their home in Roseville, prior to moving to Annandale in 1974 to raise their family. Orlan served 27 years with the Minnesota State Patrol, retiring in 1998. Orlan was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Maple Lake American Legion Post No. 131, volunteered at the Annandale Food Shelf, and provided foster care along with his wife, Carrie. Orlan was always up for a game of cribbage or pinochle. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and attending music concerts. Orlan loved to travel with Carrie, hosting Monday night pork chop dinners for his family and friends, or to slow down and relax at the cabin on Sugar Lake. Orlan was drawn to people and enjoyed visiting with everyone. His greatest enjoyment in life came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Orlan is survived by his children, Denis (Gina) Dahl of Elk River, Tina (Brian) Diedrick of Maple Lake, and Bradley (Stacy) Dahl of Greenbush; grandchildren, Mason and McHayl Diedrick, Morgan (Brendan) Reich, Monte and Max Diedrick, Cassie, McKenzie, Lexie, Grady, Addie, and Josie Dahl; one great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Roger (Geraldine) Dahl, Ervin (Linda) Dahl, Jerry (Becky) Dahl, Ron (Sheryl) Dahl, Linda (Terry) Brevik, Sandy (Roger) Kujava, and Don Dahl; sister-in-law, Lynne Dahl; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie; parents, Obert and Ovidia; siblings, Lorraine Sweep, Jim Dahl, and infant brother, Obert Jr.; and other dear family members. Arrangements were entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, guestbook, video tribute, and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.

