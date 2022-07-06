ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon allows networks to access abortion-related websites

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168nEO_0gWl6xSC00
Tweet

The Department of Defense (DOD) said Wednesday that it will allow its networks to access abortion-related websites, permitting military and civilian personnel to access those sites on the agency’s computers.

“We continually evaluate the categorized content that is blocked on DOD networks,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Gorman told The Hill in an emailed statement.

“We determined that we should allow content categorized as abortion-related on healthcare requirements,” he added.

Gorman told The Hill that access to these sites was previously restricted due to bandwidth concerns.

“We are working our way through all DOD networks now to ensure that restriction is lifted uniformly,” he added. “Further, we are updating our broader policy to ensure consistency and access to appropriate information for the DoD workforce.”

The change, which was first reported by The Military Times, comes as the agency faces tough questions on how it will protect service members seeking abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.

Federal law prohibits the military from providing the service unless a pregnancy was a result of rape or incest, or if it endangers the life of the parent.

Last Tuesday, Gil Cisneros, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, issued a memo saying that the high court’s action wouldn’t affect the agency’s ability to provide abortions.

On Friday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) led a group of her Democratic colleagues in a letter pressing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to protect abortion rights for service members, particularly in states that are poised to restrict the service.

“Entrusted to your care are hundreds of thousands of troops, dependents, and Department of Defense (DOD) civilians who have lost access to safe abortions and now face threats of criminal prosecution for seeking out those services,” the Democrats wrote.

“As the leader of our military services, it falls on you to preserve the health and welfare of our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Guardians,” they added.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Google to Delete Location Data of Users Who Visit Abortion Clinics After Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Google is assuring the privacy of its users who visit abortion clinics following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The company announced in a blog post published Friday that it will automatically delete location data of users who visit medical facilities like abortion clinics, fertility centers, domestic violence shelters, counseling centers and more.
LAW
The Associated Press

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. Biden will speak Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services,” the sources said. The actions he was expected to outline are intended to try to mitigate some potential penalties women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but are limited in their ability to safeguard...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Gil Cisneros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Abortion Rights#Defense Department#Abortion Issues#Military Personnel#The Department Of Defense#The Military Times#The Supreme Court
abovethelaw.com

After Court Tosses Steve Bannon's Ploy To Blame His Lawyer, He Tries Repeating It Again LOUDER

Steve Bannon’s defense team slid into the holiday weekend with another round of wackassery in his contempt of Congress case. It started on Thursday, with a joint motion on jury instructions in which Bannon’s team reiterated that it intends to present a defense that someone, somewhere gave their client permission to give the January 6 Select Committee two big middle fingers and refuse to cooperate with a lawfully issued subpoena.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

One of the Arizona Republicans seeking to take on Greg Stanton released an ad saying he needs an AR-15 to fight "a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods."

Jerone Davison has a crowded primary in this competitive Arizona seat. What happened: Republican Jerone Davison, a former NFL player and pastor now challenging Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.), released an ad on Wednesday as the state's primary elections near defending the need for full-on assault weapons. Key line: "When this...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
MSNBC

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

Report: Justice Department probing Texas' multibillion-dollar border mission

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential civil rights violations in Texas' multibillion-dollar border security mission that has given the National Guard arrest powers and seen state authorities bus migrants to Washington, D.C., according to public records.A lawyer for the state police agency acknowledged the federal probe of Gov. Greg Abbott's initiative to curb people crossing from Mexico in a May email, records obtained by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune show. The state prison system also cited a "formal investigation" in a letter seeking to withhold public records related to Operation Lone Star.Here's a breakdown...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

626K+
Followers
74K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy