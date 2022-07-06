ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Elie Saab adds men to Paris haute couture runway

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AxGu_0gWl68xk00

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Men swept down Elie Saab's haute couture runway on Wednesday in voluminous capes teeming with feathers and glittering beadwork – adding extra flash and new energy to the Lebanese designer's lineup of signature, red carpet-ready dresses for women.

"People who come to us for this type of style, they want to be spectacular — it's the same for men and women," Saab said in an interview after the show, as guests swarmed around to greet him.

"We have a lot of demand from clients, but this is the first time we've shown it on the runway."

The designer strutted out his men's looks fast on the heels of the wide-skirted dress that opened the show. The first male model entered in a sweeping cape adorned with long red and black feathers that curled up at the ends, arranged in a stark zig-zag pattern.

Other male models followed with embellished coats and capes thrown over black or gold suits, sprinkled into the collection of the label's distinct, feminine styles.

For women, there were sheer, fitted dresses dripping with lace and glittering beadwork while long, floor-sweeping ballgowns had puffs of ostrich feathers augmenting the shoulders. Embellishments ran down to the fingertips, applied to sheer, skin-colored gloves.

One particularly striking men's coat had a stylized python pattern, delineated in beadwork, both grand and reptilian.

Known for intricate craftsmanship, haute couture houses are increasingly catering to men.

In a high profile example, Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia introduced made-to-measure pieces for men and women last year when he resumed the Kering-owned label's couture line for the first time in over half a century.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elie Saab
Person
Demna Gvasalia
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid Match in Oversized Jeans Following Balenciaga Show

Per usual, Demna gave us quite a bit to talk about at Balenciaga’s show on Wednesday, the creative director’s second go at couture. The most exciting inclusion, however, was arguably Nicole Kidman, who shocked the world with her runway debut at the couture show in a silver one-shoulder wrap dress, her husband Keith Urban supporting her from the front row.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Olivier Rousteing Sends Human Pin Cushions, Conical Bras And Moulded Baby Bumps Down The Runway For Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

You can always expect 'the enfant terrible of fashion' Jean Paul Gaultier to put on a truly epic show, filled with out-of-the-box designs and plenty of memorable moments. Who could forget his one-off collaboration with Y/Project's Glenn Martens last season, for example, filled with clever plays on his iconic trompe l'oeil prints and those seriously eyebrow-raising trousers?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#High Fashion#Haute Couture#Red And Black#Lebanese
WWD

Bella Hadid Walks in Statement Green Puffed Gown for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid made her usual rounds at Paris Couture Week, but this time accompanied by some famous faces. On Wednesday, the model was one of the many celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the Paris-based fashion house. Hadid wore a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow and modern puffed bustle detailing at the waist. She also wore long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders, her hair in a bun and black winged eyeliner.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 PHOTOS: Click to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Re-Wears Blue Polka Dot Dress During Surprise Wimbledon Appearance

Just because Kate Middleton is a future queen consort doesn’t mean she’s too cool to recycle her wardrobe. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, visited the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club for the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament. While there, Middleton watched the first day of quarter finals alongside her husband, Prince William. It didn’t take long for us to notice that the duchess re-wore one of her go-to dresses.
TENNIS
WWD

Zoe Saldana Goes Bohemian-chic, Walks Hand-in-hand With Eli Saldana at Dior’s Couture Fall 2022 Show

Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair. On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Elle

Chanel Makes Cowgirl Chic Haute Couture

Walking into a Chanel show is like entering your chicest friend’s house that you haven’t been to in a while: there are instantly recognizable and familiar elements—the tweed, the suiting, the demure glamour—but the rest of it has totally changed. It was with this comforting sense of déjà vu that we treaded the sandy path to Chanel’s haute couture show earlier today, held in Paris’s Bois de Boulogne park.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Five High Jewelry Must-sees During Paris Couture Week

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — With 27 shows, two presentations and seven high jewelry houses on the official schedule, the July edition of Paris Couture Week kicking off Monday is looking as effervescent as a fresh glass of Champagne. It’ll be a week of celebrations with Iris van Herpen marking 15 years mining the boundary between craftsmanship and high technology with a “mixed reality” fashion show; Giambattista Valli reflecting on his first decade in haute couture on the runway, and the hotly anticipated one-off Jean Paul Gaultier x Olivier Rousteing project.More from WWDGiambattista Valli Couture Fall 2022Dior...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Makes Elegant Statement In Floral Print Dress With Invisible Heels at Giambattista Valli Dinner During Paris Couture Week

Click here to read the full article. There is nothing more extravagant, fabulous or simply beautiful than haute couture and twice a year designers are afforded the opportunity to present the most intricate and complex collections from the French capital. Eiza Gonzalez was one of the many celebrities to bring their A-game to Paris Couture Week. The Mexican actress looked stunning as she arrived at a Giambattista Valli dinner on Monday. Prior to grabbing a bite to eat, Gonzalez was spotted at the Italian fashion designer’s show. The “Ambulance” star wore a beautiful dress that featured a black bralette and high-waist white...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Bella Hadid Does French Girl Style in Sultry Polka-Dot Separates

Bella Hadid is dressing for a cocktail party the French girl way. Last night, amongst a sea of LBDs, panta-boots, and maxi dresses at Balenciaga's haute couture afterparty in Paris, Hadid stood out in sultry separates that paid subtle tribute to the City of Light. Wearing an off-the-shoulder black top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Paris Couture Week: Dior Puts the Spotlight on Ukraine

Anyone seeking a “return to normalcy” need only look as far as Paris this week — amid postcard-perfect summer weather, the lines to get into the Louvre are pre-COVID lengthy, outdoor cafes are packed and the haute-couture presentations are once again putting a decided emphasis on Hollywood stars, and not only in the front row. Exhibit A: the blockbuster runway that Balenciaga presented on Wednesday morning, with Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian joining Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and other supers for Demna Gvasalia’s latest collection. Amid such high-wattage examples of couture fantasy, however, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri wanted to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

Reuters

485K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy