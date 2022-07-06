ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Moon Knight’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

By Amanda Mullen
 1 day ago

TL;DR:

  • Moon Knight Season 2 isn’t greenlit and may not happen.
  • Oscar Isaac’s next outing as Moon Knight could be in a Marvel movie.
  • The ending of Moon Knight Season 1 leaves room to expand the story.
Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight | Gabor Kotschy/Marvel Studios

Moon Knight introduced Oscar Isaac’s mercenary into the Marvel Cinematic Universe , but there’s been no word on whether the Disney+ series will get a season 2. It’s starting to look like a second outing won’t happen. However, fans could see Marc Spector and Steven Grant again in a Marvel movie. And if more episodes are greenlit, there’s plenty of material to work with. Here’s everything we know about a potential season 2.

‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 might not happen

Most of Marvel’s live-action Disney+ shows have been billed as limited series, with only Loki receiving the green light for a second outing. However, fans were hopeful that Oscar Isaac would return in Moon Knight Season 2. Sadly, it’s unclear if things are headed in that direction.

For one, Isaac doesn’t have a long-term contract with Marvel Studios. With that in mind, there’s no guarantee we’ll see his character again — even if the end of season 1 suggests otherwise.

Additionally, Moon Knight executive producer Mohamed Diab told Deadline that the creators “don’t know if there’s a next season.”

Diab did suggest Marvel has plans for Moon Knight, though.

“We never discussed it being a season 2, but one day there’s going to be an expansion, but I don’t know how it’s going to look like,” he added.

Moon Knight’s future could be via a movie

That’s right, although Moon Knight Season 2 remains up in the air, there is a chance we’ll see Oscar Isaac’s character again in a movie. Diab told Deadline that he could make an appearance in another hero’s story — or perhaps star in a feature film of his own.

“Marvel doesn’t go with a conventional way, so even if they like the character and want to extend the world, it could be season 2, it could be a standalone film, or he can join another superhero’s journey,” the EP explained.

It’s hard to guess where Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley would show up next. Although Moon Knight is part of the MCU, its initial outing barely alludes to that fact. With no real connection to the greater franchise, Marvel will need to come up with some way to connect him to the other characters.

Is ‘Moon Knight’ in the MCU?

RELATED: ‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Came Up With Steven Grant’s Controversial Accent

Although Moon Knight Season 1 is part of the MCU, Oscar Isaac’s character doesn’t interact with its heroes or their stories. Unlike other Disney+ shows, Moon Knight never mentions the Avengers. It also doesn’t address the Blip (though writer Jeremy Slater confirmed where Marc was during it ).

In that regard, the series feels like a standalone story. However, it is a part of the MCU’s Phase 4. And the creators considererd having more Marvel cameos ; they just didn’t pan out.

Whether Marvel will leave Moon Knight as a standalone is another question. As for Oscar Isaac, he’s satisfied regarldess of what happens next. During an interview with The New York Times , the actor admitted that Moon Knight’s future — in season 2 or otherwise — “doesn’t matter much” to him.

“It’s a new character that we’re taking a chance on,” Isaac explained. “The nature of the story is this investigation, this slow-reveal mystery. If it goes somewhere else, that’s great. I’m glad it’s not just an advertisement for synergy.”

That’s a fair stance, but fans still have questions about the character after season 1. After all, Moon Knight ‘s finale ended on something of a cliffhanger. And Jake Lockley presents the possibility of an even more interesting storyline moving forward. Hopefully, we’ll see him — and Marc and Steven — again.

‘Moon Knight’ Season 1 ending, explained

The possibility of Moon Knight Season 2 and the character’s future in the MCU are both question marks as of this writing. However, the ending of Moon Knight Season 1 heavily implies that Oscar Isaac’s character will be back.

In the finale’s post-credits scene, Isaac — now playing Marc’s third personality, Jake Lockley — checks Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) out of a psychiatric institution. He brings the show’s villain to Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), who reveals that Marc Spector “has no idea how troubled he truly is.” Jake then appears to shoot Arthur, effectively ending his storyline in the MCU. However, this could be the beginning for Marc.

If Marc and Steven have no idea that Jake exists, the third personality could get them into all kinds of trouble. Whether that will get the Avengers’ attention — or take some other direction in a second season — remains to be seen. But there’s plenty to explore if and when Marvel brings the character back into the fold.

Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Moon Knight’: Ethan Hawke Reveals How Oscar Isaac Sold Him on the Marvel Show

