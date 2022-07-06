ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Falls, IA

41-year-old man critically injured from motorcycle crash

By Jonathan Turner
ourquadcities.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 41-year-old man was critically hurt after a motorcycle crash in Rock Falls on Friday, July 1, 2022. At approximately 10:17 p.m. July 1, Rock...

www.ourquadcities.com

myaustinminnesota.com

Austin woman injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Rochester Tuesday afternoon

An Austin woman was one of two people injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Rochester Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Buick LeSabre being driven by 84-year old Jeanette Ann Grinager of Eyota was westbound on Highway 30 at approximately 4:31 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when she collided with a 2017 Kia Forte being driven by 32-year old Heidi Lynn Haugen of Austin at the intersection of Helgerson Drive SW. The State Patrol indicated that Haugen was eastbound on Highway 30 just prior to the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

48-year old male victim listed in stable condition after being trapped in a grain bin in rural Dexter Tuesday morning

Law enforcement, multiple fire departments, first responders and ambulance crews responded to a report of a male subject nearly fully submerged in a grain bin near Dexter Tuesday morning. Mower County emergency communications received a 911 call at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday morning regarding a 48-year old male subject who was...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Rochester Rochester Teens Injured in Alcohol-Involved Crash

The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash this morning in Pine Island that injured two Rochester teenagers and an Austin woman. The State Patrol says the Austin woman, 22-year-old Nyarehr Malith, was driving south on Highway 52 when the car left the roadway and crashed at the Goodhue County Road 11 interchange. The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
algonaradio.com

Buffalo Center Man Killed in Sunday Crash

–A Buffalo Center man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Northern Winnebago County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 42-year-old Troy Vaudt was traveling Northbound on County Road R20 in a 1995 Toyota Pickup truck just after 4 PM Sunday. As Vaudt approached the intersection with County Road A38, about 5 miles South of Buffalo Center, he lost control going around a curve.
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
KIMT

Austin driver, Rochester passengers hurt in Goodhue County crash

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – Three people were injured by a single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Nyarehr James Malith, 22 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 52 when he went off the road near the intersection with County 11 Boulevard and crashed. This happened around 6:16 am Wednesday.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Man dead after crash in Winnebago County

(ABC 6 News) - A Buffalo Center man was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Winnebago County. According to the Iowa State Patrol the crash occurred Sunday just after 4 p.m at County Road - R 20 and 390th Street in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol says that...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Western Iowa Today

One Dead, Three People Hospitalized In Winnebago and Butler County accidents

(Winnebago County, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died when their car failed to make a curve in Winnebago County Sunday. The name of the person who died has not yet been released. Three people were sent to the hospital after a train slammed into their pickup in Butler County. The accident happened Sunday just before 4:00 p-m in Parkersburg. Investigators believe the pickup failed to yield at the railroad crossing and it was hit by a Canadian National locomotive. The driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Two young children who were passengers were also taken to a hospital in an ambulance. No names have been released.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police: One injured in Rock Falls motorcycle accident

Look for sunshine today and Sunday, the showers and storms for the July 4th holiday. First Alert Forecast - A nice weekend ahead with low humidity Saturday. First Alert Forecast Friday PM 7/1: Holiday Weekend Forecast. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT. There is a chance of rain...
DAVENPORT, IA
KIMT

Teen sent to prison for nearly a decade for Austin burglaries

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teen burglar is sentenced to prison. Elias James Wells, 19 of Faribault, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree burglary and was sentenced Wednesday to nine years behind bars. The Austin Police Department says Wells broke into two homes and tried to break into a...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Semi accident on I-35 in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – The Northwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company (NVFC) says it responded to a semi accident Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35. NVFC says the semi was apparently northbound around 3:14 when a tire blew out near mile marker 217. The semi went off the interstate and over Hickory Avenue before coming to a stop in the east ditch.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Y-105FM

Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KIMT

Charles City man pleads guilty to illegal drug possession

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man charged with drug possession in Floyd County is pleading guilty. Travis Charles Eggers, 42 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to possession of hydrocodone and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. A count of meth possession will be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
CHARLES CITY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA

