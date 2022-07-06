Oregon State Police give details on crash that closed southbound I-5 near Ashland

MILL CITY, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an incident that resulted in damaged property. The LCSO announced the search at about 9 a.m. today, July 7. The suspect, Gordon Ridenour, is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that resulted in damaged property and several other cases, they said. Deputies say Ridenour has active warrants for his arrest and tends to frequent the Mill City and Gates area. They said witnesses state Ridenour made threats against law enforcement and may have a firearm.

LINN COUNTY, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO