NFL

PFF: Mac Jones (and Tom Brady) among the best decision-makers in NFL

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Mac Jones may not be one of the NFL’s elite passers, but the New England Patriots quarterback did a nice job of running the team’s system in his rookie season. And a recent model from Pro Football Focus supports that assessment. PFF’s Arjun Menon and Judah Fortgang evaluated how often quarterbacks made the best decision on any given play.

The idea was to look at whether the quarterback was targeting the receiver who projected to make the most of each play. (They break it down into much greater depth, which you should check out.) Ultimately, Jones landed at 13th in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ranked No. 1.

The next phase of this model was a ranking of the execution of those decisions. Jones may have targetted the correct receiver — meaning the one most likely to create a successful play — with great regularity. But the folks at PFF dove deeper to see how well Jones’ decisions went. Did the quarterback throw a completion or an incompletion? Did he throw an accurate pass or an inaccurate one?

That’s where Jones’ ranking isn’t as flattering. He fell to 22nd in those rankings — shockingly just one spot behind Brady at 21st. Because Brady is far and away the best decision-maker in the NFL, it doesn’t matter that he is a middle-of-the-road executor. For Jones, who is slightly above average in decision making and below average in execution, he will need to improve in one or both categories before joining the tier of elite QBs.

The Game Haus

2022 College Football Bowl Projections

The college football season is coming up and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections. Bowl Game Team 1 Team 2 Date Time (EST) Bahamas Bowl Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Miami (OH) Redhawks December 16 11:30. Cure Bowl Army Black Knights...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Darren Sproles Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Darren Sproles was a fan favorite throughout his NFL career in large part because of his speed and size. Although he's just 5-foot-6, he could make even the best defensive players look silly at times. It has been a while since NFL fans have seen Sproles in action, but the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Star Cut On Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line this Wednesday, signing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. In order to make room for him, they cut safety Brad Hawkins. Hawkins, 23, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May. Prior to joining the Falcons, Hawkins was a key contributor for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From Penn State To SEC Power

In April, four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes committed to Penn State. On July 7, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. After taking time to think about his options, Stoke decided that he wants to play college football at Florida. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

Larry Fitzgerald to Green Bay might just be crazy enough to work

The Green Bay Packers are in need of all the help that they can find at receiver. The team has capable veterans in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. They also drafted three new rookies in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. The offense is also waiting for the emergence of second-year receiver Amari Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
