Vancouver man wins $54K from Publishers Clearing House

Just 13 miles south of Portland, it’s easy to overlook Oregon City as a destination. But let’s put some respect on its name; Clackamas County’s government seat is plenty worth the drive. Our first state capital and the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon...
Can you imagine a property that's got a pirate ship and a western town? It has to be a pretty impressive place and now the estate has gone up for sale in Oregon that'll surely get all the buyers excited. If you are familiar with the TLC TV series Little...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs sat parked along Southeast 67th Avenue outside of two vacant homes late Thursday morning. Neighbors say the area has become a magnet for members of Portland's houseless community taking advantage of the unoccupied properties. “It’s unbearable to watch your whole city become...
Portland Monthly's "Property Watch" column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland's super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a floating home on the edge of Sauvie Island.
Tomorrow is my last day at Fox 25. I’ll miss you Oklahoma— thanks for the good times all these years. I’ll be making my way to Seattle for the next chapter in my career. I hope you’ll keep following my journey. Also…. Reporter/MMJ Bridget Chavez jumps...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in the mood for a burger this week, the Rose City has plenty of restaurants to choose from. KOIN 6 News put together a list of burger spots with classics and new takes on the American food staple. Below, you’ll find 10 restaurants in the Portland area, whether you’re in looking for a vegan or classic cheeseburger.
Athletes from all over the world are arriving in Oregon for the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The French national team is currently training at Linfield College. A Portland-based national community art initiative is showing the impact of gun violence through their Soul Box Project. Rose City Vintage Market returns to...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those walking or biking in Southwest Portland will have a new way of connecting through the area due to a recently completed bridge. According to Portland Parks & Recreation, the Red Electric Bridge is now completed and ready for use. It’s located between Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Southwest Capitol Highway and is part of the Red Electric Trail.
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris has identified the rock climber who died on July 4th south of Leavenworth to be 44-year-old Bryan C. Caldwell. Caldwell is from Vancouver, Wash. Chelan County Sheriff's Office shared that Caldwell fell while rappelling 100 ft. down Icicle Buttress due to an equipment malfunction. His...
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, July 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I love Dutch Bros., mainly for the chill, friendly peeps who work there and for the somewhat non-corporate vibe (yes, I know it's a big corporation). But yesterday was a gut punch, when one of the young workers started screeching angrily at a woman sifting through a garbage can for something to drink and eat. There was no mess, and the (older) woman seemed pretty hurt and shamed by the Dutch Bros. employee yelling at her "Get OUT OF OUR GARBAGE!" and then laughing openly about it with her co-workers. The woman silently walked away with her head down.
Giant hogweed, Heracleum mantegazzianum, has been found in neighboring Cowlitz and Clark counties. Giant hogweed is a Class A listed noxious weed. Eradication of all Class A weeds is required by law. Giant hogweed looks very much like cow parsnip which is a common native plant. Giant hogweed grows much bigger with heights reaching 15 feet. The hollow stem is 2-4 inches thick and compound leaves can range from 2-5 feet across. Not only is it invasive, but its sap can result in severe and painful burning to sensitive people. Do not handle without gloves and protective clothing. While it is unlikely to be in Wahkiakum county, if you suspect this plant call Weed Control Supervisor Andy Lea at Wahkiakum County Noxious Weed Control (360) 795-3852 and they will investigate at no cost. Courtesy photo.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two-thirds of Oregon counties – including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas – are now in the “high” level of community transmission, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they’ve reached a point where the agency recommends universal masking.
Riding the train back from one of my Eugene eating adventures last month, I craned back my neck around the observation car as we passed through Oregon City, hoping for a glimpse of the new Canard. As first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive, Canard, our 2018 Restaurant of the Year, landed...
