Jiri Prochazka has given some detail about the verbal altercation between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. At UFC 276, a video emerged of Poirier and Chandler yelling at each other and needing to be separated. Given the full conversation can not be heard, it was uncertain how it came together or what they were arguing over. Now, however, Prochazka who was right by the two of them did an interview and talked about how the scuffle came together.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO