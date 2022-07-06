LeBron James Compares Bryce's Latest Dunk To His High School Days
LeBron James has two sons who are currently playing high-level high school basketball. Of course, the first son is Bronny who is likely going to play University ball about a year from now. The other son is Bryce Maximus, who just played his first season at Sierra Canyon on the JV...
Rudy Gobert saw the Utah Jazz, the only team he played for in the NBA since being drafted in 2013, trade him away to the Minnesota Timberwolves after he became a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year and made them a playoff regular for the last 6 seasons alongside Donovan Mitchell.
Jalen Brunson had an insane run with the Dallas Mavericks as the No. 2 scoring option behind superstar Luka Doncic. During the postseason, he averaged 21.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 3.7 APG. As a result of his postseason performance, the New York Knicks ended up signing Jalen Brunson to a...
A lot of people have been treating it as a foregone conclusion that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will leave the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, especially since KD requested a trade from the organization. Reports since have linked him to several destinations like Phoenix, Toronto, and Miami. Even Kyrie Irving has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers.
A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
During last week’s Phoenix Mercury v. Indiana Fever matchup, six-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith teased her upcoming partnership with PUMA both on and off the court. The basketball star styled a cobranded full length jersey dress with a snap-trimmed slit as her tunnel fit, with her jersey number “4” on prominent display in the design. On the court, she laced up her TRC Blaze Court Sky sneakers, arriving in a summer-ready magenta pink and orange colorway.
The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards finalized a four-player trade on Wednesday. The Nuggets are sending guard Monte Morris and swingman Will Barton to the Wizards in exchange for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. With the move, Smith will be playing for his 13th team — an NBA record....
Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
The storyline for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season was that LeBron James didn't have a lot of help. They had assembled an aging squad and that combined with Anthony Davis missing significant time to go with Russell Westbrook not being a good fit meant the team was a disaster. They even missed the play-in tournament and this was despite LeBron averaging over 30 points per game.
For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
Derrick Rose may not be an MVP-caliber player any longer, but he is definitely among the more recognizable players in the league. Many people appreciated his ability on the court in his prime, and it is clear that he has a lot of fans around the world to this day.
NBA 2K23 announced Michael Jordan as the cover athlete for two special editions. On Tuesday morning, the video game released a trailer for the Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition, which are available to pre-order starting Thursday. Although it's already his fourth cover, fans are nevertheless excited to once again...
Rising NBA superstar Ja Morant, fresh off of successfully negotiating a five-year $200 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, was in a particularly generous mood at a restaurant in Dallas. The moment was captured toward the end of episode 3 of Morant’s YouTube docuseries filmed by his videographer, Shot by...
The Los Angeles Lakers would rather not sell their soul to acquire Kyrie Irving, even if it means moving off of Russell Westbrook, who has been nothing but problematic since his arrival. Unfortunately for the Purple and Gold, LeBron James does not feel the same way. As Brian Windhorst noted...
The NBA is a league that has seen its fair share of superstars. While we might see many make either the All-Star teams or the All-NBA, some players have carved their name in the sport's upper echelon. These players are the cornerstone of the ever-growing NBA and are rightly considered...
As one of the best players on the planet, LeBron James is enough to make any team in the league competitive. The impact he makes on both ends of the floor doesn't just benefit him, it benefits his teammates and all of the people who feed on the opportunities he provides.
Zion Williamson agreed to a five-year max contract extension with the Pelicans that projects to be worth $193 million or – if Williamson meets the super-max criteria next season – $231 million. The lingering question: Is the deal fully guaranteed, or did New Orleans get injury protections?. Shams...
Kyrie Irving is one of the most brilliant basketball players of his generation. His skill with the ball is undeniable, as Kyrie is widely considered to be one of the greatest dribbles that the game has ever seen. He is a microwave scorer, capable of getting hot at any point. He proved this with a 60-point game last season despite all the issues with his lack of playing time.
Kevin Durant and Draymond Green may not have departed on the best of terms back in 2019, but it is apparently not enough to stop Draymond from defending his former teammate. In the latest installment of his podcast (the Draymond Green Show), Dray dedicated a segment to Durant and his situation in Brooklyn, defending the 2x champion against the haters and critics who are accusing him of running from the grind.
Enes Freedom, formerly known as Enes Kanter was a dependable rotation big in the NBA. He had been on various playoff teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers in the past and was in his second stint as a backup big for the Boston Celtics during the first half of this season.
Chet Holmgren had a sensational Summer League debut against the Utah Jazz yesterday when he set the Salt Lake City Summer League record for most blocks in a game with 6. Chet boastfully proclaimed that he would break the record again after the game, knowing that the Thunder would take on the Memphis Grizzlies the next day.
