Yacolt, WA

18-year-old Trevor A Vernon died after a single-vehicle crash in Yacolt (Yacolt, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 1 day ago
Authorities identified 18-year-old Trevor A Vernon as the teenager who was killed after a traffic collision late Tuesday night in Yacolt.

As per the initial information, the officers actively responded to the 22600 block of Northeast WH Garner Road at around 11:46 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. On arrival, responders found a 1988 Ford Ranger off the roadway with extensive front damage.

The preliminary reports showed that the driver failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver and the sole occupant in the vehicle, identified as Trevor A Vernon, of Yacolt, was declared dead at the scene. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

July 6, 2022

Source: KPTV

