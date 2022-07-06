ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden calls WNBA star Brittney Griner’s wife, promises to work for release

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1tj6_0gWl2Kc300

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called Cherelle Griner, the wife of the WNBA star who has been detained in a Russian prison for months.

The White House said in a news release announcing the phone call that Biden called Cherelle “to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible,” and that Biden read Cherelle a letter that he planned to send to Brittney today.

Brittney Griner sent a letter to Biden begging for help, saying that she feared she may never be released from the prison where she is being held, as we previously reported. Representatives for Griner released excerpts of the handwritten letter, which said not to “forget about me and the other American Detainees,” The Associated Press reported.

31-year-old Brittney Griner was arrested Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said she brought cannabis oil in her luggage and accused her of smuggling a narcotic substance, CNN reported. Griner’s trial began on Friday.

Griner’s detention was previously extended another six months to Dec. 20, and a guilty verdict in her trial could carry a sentence of up to 10 years, USA Today reported.

Griner’s family has become increasingly vocal in pressuring the Biden administration to take action in the case, with Cherelle publicly saying she did not think the government was doing enough to bring Brittney home, ESPN reported.

Brittney Griner Letter 3.10.2022 by National Content Desk on Scribd

In March, two Republican congressmen, Byron Donalds and Burgess Owens, sent a letter to Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressing their concerns that Griner was being held as a political prisoner, and asking the government to work for Griner’s safe return.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

White House says President Joe Biden read WNBA star Brittney Griner’s letter

The White House says President Joe Biden has read WNBA star Brittney Griner's hand-written plea for help to get out of Russia, but there still is no word that the U.S. is any closer to securing her release following her arrest on the accusation of attempted drug smuggling. Senior White House and Political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has details about the mounting pressure on the Biden Administration to bring her home.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Biden Finally Calls Brittney Griner’s Wife

President Joe Biden told Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle that he’s working as fast as possible to secure Brittney’s release from Russia, where she has been jailed since February for marijuana possession, according to a White House press release. In a Wednesday phone call, Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, read Cherelle a draft of the letter he is mailing to the WNBA star later that day. The White House said Biden also mentioned he was working to get Paul Whelan and other U.S. citizens “who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world” back to the U.S. In a recent interview with CBS, Cherelle said she was frustrated because she hadn’t heard from Biden directly or been able to meet with him. Brittney also sent a desperate letter to the White House recently, pleading with Biden to bring her home, saying she is “terrified I might be here forever.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Cheddar News

Former Adviser to U.S. Embassy In Moscow Discusses WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Trial In Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner seeks light at the end of the tunnel while on trial for allegedly having cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage while passing through a Russian airport. The U.S. government claims she has been "wrongfully detained," and now, Griner has taken her plea to President Biden in a handwritten letter begging him to "bring her home." Tom Firestone, former Resident Legal Adviser, U.S. Embassy, Moscow and current Partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, joined Cheddar News to break down the next steps for Griner as her trial in Russia progresses. “I think there is a lot of discussion about to what extent the Russian government is using this for political purposes," Firestone said.
POLITICS
BBC

Brittney Griner: US basketball star held in Russia asks Biden for help

Brittney Griner, the American basketball superstar detained in Russia, has written to US President Joe Biden pleading for help. Ms Griner has been held for over four months on what Russia says are drug charges. In the letter, which arrived on Monday, she wrote about her fear that she might...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burgess Owens
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Byron Donalds
Person
Brittney Griner
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
99K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy