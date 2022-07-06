ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

‘Outer Banks’ Stand-In for Chase Stokes Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 1 day ago

A stand-in for Chase Stokes on the hit show ‘Outer Banks’ was killed this week in a horrific car accident — this as the new season continues to film in South Carolina. 22-year-old Alexander ‘AJ’ Jennings was struck by two vehicles early Tuesday morning in Charleston, both of which fled the...

www.foxbangor.com

Stand-in for Netflix's 'Outer Banks' series killed after getting hit by two cars in South Carolina

A 22-year-old stand-in on the Netflix show “Outer Banks” died in a double hit-and-run accident early Tuesday morning in South Carolina. Alexander “AJ” Jennings was a stand-in and double for one of the show’s lead characters John B, played by actor Chase Stokes, according to Kimmie Stewart Casting. He had moved from New York to Charleston to work on the show, which is filming its third season.
CHARLESTON, SC
epicstream.com

Outer Banks Crew Member Killed in SC Double Hit & Run Accident

The cast and crew of Netflix's popular series Outer Banks filmed in Charleston, South Carolina are grieving after a member of their team was killed in an early-morning hit-and-run on Tuesday. 22-year-old Alexander "AJ" Jennings, who recently moved from New York to Charleston to work as a double/stand-in for John...
CHARLESTON, SC

