San Diego, CA

Comic-Con Brings Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves To Hall H

 1 day ago

Our first look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is only a few weeks away. It's been ages since Paramount and eOne shared any updates about its long-awaited big-screen reboot of the beloved tabletop RPG. But with San Diego...

ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

‘The Walking Dead’ Ultimate Fan Experience Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

AMC revealed its 2022 SDCC schedule today, which includes special panels for Tales of the Walking Dead, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, and Shudder’s Queer for Fear. Besides bringing news about some of the most anticipated productions of the year, AMC is also building the ultimate The Walking Dead fan experience to celebrate the beloved series' final season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

Peacock’s Thriller ‘The Resort’ to Get Its World Premiere at San Diego Comic-Con (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Peacock’s upcoming mystery thriller “The Resort” will hold its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con, the streamer revealed on Monday. A special advance screening of the first episode will be held on Saturday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with creator Andy Siara and stars William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Nina Bloomgarden. Variety TV editor Michael Schneider will moderate the panel, which takes place in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. The series is produced Universal Studio Group’s UCP. Siara (“Palm Springs”)...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Comics Fan Creates Stunning Batman Beyond Cosplay

When Bruce Timm created the Batman Beyond animated series, he probably didn't know that the character would become a worldwide phenomenon. Batman Beyond features a teenager named Terry McGinnis who becomes Bruce Wayne's successor after he gets too old to be Batman. McGinnis wears a futuristic Batman suit that comes equipped with a red bat-symbol and can also fly. He also gets a future-tech version of the Batmobile that can also fly. Fans have been dying to see the character in live-action, so much so that one fan created a cool cosplay of the super suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Joe Keery's Acting Résumé Goes Beyond "Stranger Things"

Joe Keery has made a name for himself with his portrayal of Steve Harrington in Netflix's "Stranger Things." And while the role is his biggest to date, it certainly isn't his first acting credit. Before "Stranger Things," the 30-year-old actor made a handful of guest appearances on shows like "Sirens,"...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Final Comic-Con Panel Set for SDCC 2022

AMC's TWD Universe returns to Hall H for The Walking Dead's last-ever panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. AMC Networks announced the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead and the first season of the anthology spinoff series Tales of the Walking Dead are hosting panels at this year's in-person Comic-Con, which runs from July 21 to July 24 in San Diego. AMC also revealed The Walking Dead Fan Celebration, described as the ultimate fan destination event for Comic-Con attendees to follow the debut of the Walking Dead Season 11 trailer on July 22. See the Walking Dead Comic-Con panel details below.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

Duffer Brothers Reveal Why 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Will be Shorter [Exclusive]

When Season 4 of Stranger Things hit Netflix, one of the first things to jump out at audiences was simply how long the season was. Not in terms of episode count, as the season — released in two parts on May 27 and July 1 respectively — ran for 9 episodes total, which is fairly on par for previous seasons. But the runtime for those episodes was another story, with some episodes breaking the 90-minute mark, and the season finale clocking in at 2 hours and 20 minutes.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

‘Wonder Man’ TV Series in Development at Marvel

Hardcore Marvel fans will get to see one of the company’s longtime heroes in his own TV series. Wonder Man — no relation to DC’s Wonder Woman — is reportedly up for his own Marvel Disney+ TV series. The show is being developed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Andrew Guest is the series’ head writer and producer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards Because of Fan Demand

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made its way on to the Disney+ streaming service, and it came with a bunch of surprises. During the film, we get introduced to classic Marvel comics group, The Illuminati, who in the movie featured Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasiniski). The latter of the group has been fan-cast in the role numerous times over the years, so when he arrived on screen it was sure to be viewed as some kind of fan service. As it turns out, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was the person that cast Krasnski as Mr. Fantastic and it was because it would make fans dreams come true. Director Sam Raimi revealed as much while doing the audio commentary for the film that can be found via the extra features for the film on Disney+.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Panel Announced for San Diego Comic-Con

Power Rangers fans will want to keep an eye on San Diego Comic-Con, as BOOM! Studios just announced a brand new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers panel titled Charge to 100 and Beyond! The panel is set to be a celebration of 100 issues and over five years of ongoing Power Rangers comics from BOOM!, and the panel will include Ryan Parrott, Matthew Groom, Dafna Pleban, Melissa Flores, and Allyson Gronowitz. Not only will it celebrate the impressive run so far, but the Beyond in that title suggests we'll get some hints as to what is next for the series, perhaps including a tease of the new creative team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AOL Corp

Mattel Hitting San Diego Comic-Con With ‘Masters of the Universe,’ WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Mattel is one of the companies that makes a big footprint at San Diego Comic-Con, especially for its vaunted exclusive collectibles. This year, however, the company is marking its first in-person appearance since 2019 with an agenda that features a slew of big-name panels, signings and giveaways. Among the festivities will be a Hall H panel celebrating the 40th anniversary of Masters of the Universe, appearances by WWE Superstars and toy designers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Called Ryan Reynolds for Advice When Hellboy Flopped

While David Harbour is beloved for his role as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, his turn as Hellboy in the 2019 reboot of the character's film series is thought of less fondly. Critics were not kind to the film, and few fans saw it, turning it into a box office bomb. Speaking to GQ, Harbour is able to look back on the film with the benefit of distance. He admits he was incredibly disappointed with the film's performance but was probably being unrealistic about its chance of success considering how attached fans remained to Guillermo del Toro's two Hellboy movies.
MOVIES

