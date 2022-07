HOUSTON -- In a career with so many accomplishments, Justin Verlander's success this season after missing almost two years with an elbow injury has been particularly sweet. Of course," the Houston Astros right-hander said when asked if his stellar start means a lot to him. Yeah, absolutely. Weve talked about it a lot, just so much hard work since the since the surgery and its nice to see it pay off and hopefully knock on wood it continues."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO