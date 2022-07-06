ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A's ace Frankie Montas' MRI shows shoulder inflammation, no structural damage

By Victor Barbosa
 1 day ago
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss his next scheduled start. Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Frankie Montas survived the Oakland Athletics' offseason fire sale over the winter, he has been heavily involved in trade rumors. It seems like a foregone conclusion that the 29-year-old will eventually be moved to a playoff contender, but his current ailing right shoulder may put a wrench in Oakland's plans or at least delay the process.

Montas exited his most recent outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners after just one inning of work due to shoulder tightness. On Wednesday, the team had an update on the righthander.

Currently in his sixth season with the Athletics — and seventh overall — Montas' 3-9 record isn't pretty, but it's largely come as a result of playing on one of the worst teams in the league. He also holds a 3.26 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, while recording 100 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings pitched covering 17 starts.

Among the teams that have been rumored to be connected to Montas are the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals.

