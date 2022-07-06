ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fugitive Captured In Baltimore After Foot Chase

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3q3E_0gWl0G9Z00
Dionte Johnson Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A man who was wanted for attempted murder has been captured in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say.

Dionte Johnson, 25, was arrested for the attempted murder of a man back in March, after a brief foot pursuit in the 2200 block of East Lanvale Street Friday, July 1, according to Baltimore police.

Johnson allegedly shot the 40-year-old victim in the neck following an argument on the 2300 block of East Biddle Street on March 27. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Johnson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Comments / 7

crime dog McGruff
1d ago

dummy gone back around the corner from where he shot some one 4 months earlier. needs to go to jail for the rest of his sad 😞 life.

Reply
6
Monster ?
1d ago

Probably already let him go back on the street, nothing but a slap on the wrist. Thanks too Marylin Mosby another Black States Attorney RUNNING BALTIMORE CITY INTO THE GUTTERS GUTTERS.

Reply(2)
5
Linda Cooper
1d ago

Big deal they only going to give him a year tops. He will be backs the streets until he takes a life for real then he will get a whole 2 years and do 1 1/2 of a year for good behavior.. sell drugs he will get LIFE!!

Reply
2
 

