Detroit, MI

Tigers GM dispels speculation about A.J. Hinch’s contract

By Evan Woodbery
MLive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- What happens if, say, the Houston Astros job opens this winter? Or there’s another high-profile team seeking a high-profile manager?. It appears they won’t get Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. Tigers general manager Al Avila, who visited the...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

 

Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Person
Ron Gardenhire
Person
Brad Ausmus
Person
Al Avila
#Gm#The Houston Astros
Comments / 0

