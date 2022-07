63-year-old Sylvia Ann Brooks lives in Effingham, South Carolina. The Florence County resident suffers from several health-related issues including autism, diabetes, and hypertension. She comes from a loving family, and they take care of Sylvia. On June 19, 2022, Sylvia left her home at 4027 Cherry Johnson Road in the Savannah Grove area in the early morning. Investigators believe Sylvia walked away on foot. Sylvia has never been seen or heard from again.

EFFINGHAM, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO