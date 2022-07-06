ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart is getting in on the fun ahead of Amazon Prime Day—save on Sony, Igloo and Keurig

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
Snag the best Walmart deals on home, tech and fashion ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Reviewed/Sony/Gourmia/Beats/Protege/Ecetana

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Walmart is always one of the first places we turn to for deep discounts on daily essentials, smart tech and home goods, and, right now, the deals are better than ever. The customer-favorite retailer is slashing prices across all categories to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022 —which starts Tuesday, July 12 . While Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime shoppers , Walmart's markdowns are open to the public and are some of the best we've seen all summer.

Whether you’re shopping for home essentials or smart tech, we’ve rounded up today's best Walmart deals on top-tier brands like Sony , Keurig and Shark . If you want to get your hands on best-selling products for a fraction of the price, this sale is just about as good as it gets.

Ready to save? Keep scrolling for insider knowledge on Walmart's massive Amazon Prime Day 2022 rival sale, plus be the first to know about the best Walmart deals available today.

The best Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Walmart

Here are our top five favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop right now at Walmart. Searching for a new reliable cooking appliance? Look to the Gourmia 8-Quart Digital air fryer . Meanwhile, enjoy cutting-edge graphics with the Sony XR65A90J TV .

  1. Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $62.67 (Save $36.33)
  2. Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker from $79 (Save $10.99)
  3. Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $149 (Save $100.99)
  4. Blackstone Adventure Ready 22-Inch Griddle with Stand and Adapter Hose for $187 (Save $30)
  5. Sony XR65A90J 65-Inch A90J Series Bravia XR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,649 (Save $950)

Shop the Walmart sale

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best tech deals at Walmart

From high-definition TVs to wireless headphones, you can find markdowns on smart tech from Samsung , LG and more at Walmart.

Bag major tech bargains at Walmart ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Reviewed/Beats/LG

The best home deals at Walmart

Pick up all the household essentials you need for hosting guests this summer right now for an incredible price at Walmart. Save big on robot vacuums , air purifiers and more.

Save big on everything from furniture to vacuums right now at Walmart. Reviewed/Igloo/Lacoo

The best kitchen deals at Walmart

Turning on the oven in the peak of summer heat is a drag. instead, opt for an affordable air fryer from Walmart. Shop all the best kitchen deals below

Save on kitchen appliances and cooking tools at Walmart ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Reviewed/Farberware/Keurig/Ninja

The best fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

Give your wardrobe a refresh on a budget by snagging discounts on trendy clothes and beauty must-haves today at Walmart.

Scoop summer fashion essentials for less at Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. Reviewed/Gerber/Time and Tru

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members . This year the sale will be held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 . The shopping event is typically met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones , robot vacuums , air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Last year, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart , Target , Bed Bath & Beyond , The Home Depot , Wayfair and Best Buy . If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Walmart is offering tons of deep discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The mega retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, grills, air purifiers and more and the savings are seriously impressive.

When is Walmart running sales during Amazon Prime Day?

Walmart is already offering tons of markdowns across all categories ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 . We expect the retailer to drop even more deals in the weeks leading up to Amazon Prime Day, which starts Tuesday, July 12 . During Amazon Prime Day proper we're anticipating doorbuster deals at Walmart. Last year, the retailer launched a massive Deals for Days sale which ran simultaneously with Prime Day and offered steep savings on smart home gadgets, vacuums and so much more.

Does Walmart price match on Amazon Prime Day?

Walmart.com offers price matching on select items sold at Amazon and other major retailers. In order to take advantage of Walmart's price match policy, the item you want to price match needs to be identical to the one on Walmart.com and must be in stock at both Walmart and the alternate retailer. It's important to note, however, that if a price decreases after you purchase it, Walmart will not offer price matching.

If you find a product at a lower price at a different retailer that's eligible for a price match under Walmart's policy, you'll need to contact Walmart Customer Care before placing your online order. Keep in mind, you can only only price match one product per day.

What are the best Prime Day-level deals at Walmart?

While Walmart is offering hundreds of impressive sitewide deals, some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on smart TVs, air fryers and laptops.

For instance, you can take home the Sony XR65A90J 65-inch A90J Series Bravia XR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,649—a whopping $950 price cut from the full $3,599 list price. Ranking as one of the best TVs we've ever tested , the smart screen has incredible contrast and color and a user-friendly smart platform.

Meanwhile, to make meal prep easier this summer, consider the Gourmia 8-quart digital air fryer , down from $99 to just $62.67 right now. Perfect for making delicious calorie-conscious meals, the multi-use countertop appliance can easily air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate food.

Should I shop Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Whether you have smart tech, home goods or summer fashion finds on your shopping list, you should absolutely shop Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day sale . The category-wide shopping event is a great opportunity to score customer-favorite brands for less. No matter what you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find a deal worth snatching at Walmart. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, the sale may be especially worthwhile since you'll be able to enjoy rock bottom prices without having to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart is getting in on the fun ahead of Amazon Prime Day—save on Sony, Igloo and Keurig

USA TODAY

