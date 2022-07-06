ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As debt soars, Rutgers athletics drops millions on credit cards for steaks, Disney, Broadway

By Abbott Koloff and Jean Rimbach, USA TODAY
 1 day ago
A luau and beach yoga at sunset in Hawaii. A guided snorkeling tour in Puerto Rico. Ax throwing in Texas. Tickets to Disney World and Broadway shows. Luxury hotels in Paris and London. Chilled lobster, seafood towers and Delmonico steaks back home in New Brunswick.

Even as Rutgers University athletics continues to run up tens of millions of dollars in annual operating deficits, it shows little restraint when spending on extravagances for its athletes, coaches and recruits.

