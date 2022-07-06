ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mitch McConnell's labor shortage take: It will ease when people 'run out' of savings

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTMec_0gWkzlFp00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that people will begin to work once they run out of savings.

"You've got a whole lot of people sitting on the sidelines because, frankly, they're flush for the moment," he said at an event in his home state of Kentucky. "What we've got to hope is once they run out of money, they'll start concluding it's better to work than not to work."

It's not the first time he's made that argument. McConnell criticized the COVID stimulus package in a March 2021 interview with Fox News, and said Americans may decide not to return to work as a result of the $1,400 stimulus check. "There is a concern about making it more advantageous to stay home rather than going back to work," he said.

Republicans opposed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill that President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021. They argued that the bill was too costly and had provisions unrelated to fighting the pandemic. The bill included $1,400 in direct payments to Americans, money to help schools and colleges reopen, and funding for vaccine distribution.

In April, employers posted 11.4 million jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A year earlier, that number was 9.3 million, and in April 2019, it was only 7.4 million.

Many workers between the ages of 25 to 54 cited that they left the workforce during COVID-19 due to health concerns, child care responsibilities, enhanced unemployment benefits, career changes, and other reasons.

Contributing: Maureen Grope, Paul Davidson

Labor shortage:College grads are snaring high-paying jobs. How the labor shortage made way for better benefits

Comments / 45

Tammy Edwards
1d ago

Just goes to show how out of touch Mitch mcconnell is.He literally thinks $800 in stimulus money and 1200 is still lasting. He probably drops that much in a week just going out to eat.

Reply(6)
23
Paul Berger
1d ago

You can add up all the stimulus payments and it may give a family of 4 3 months of money to live on. The last payment was in the 1Q of 2021.That's a year and a half ago.What is Mitch drinking?Must be his Kentucky bourbon.

Reply
14
colonel's daughter
1d ago

You really think people are sitting around doing nothing? So many people had to leave the workforce for various reasons and people found other ways to support themselves then working for restaurants or dead end jobs. You keep waiting.

Reply(12)
14
Related
NBC News

Biden promotes plan to protect millions of workers' pensions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Ohio to highlight his administration’s work to prevent cuts to millions of workers’ pensions as his approval rating continues to sag ahead of the midterm elections. Biden’s visit was tied to the launch of a program created under...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell unveils his plan for the economy: More suffering

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., floated a head-scratching solution to jolt the economy on Tuesday: more human suffering. Throughout the pandemic, worker shortages have plagued several industries. Many people have left low-paying or unsafe jobs in search of things like better wages and more schedule flexibility. The octogenarian senator seems to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Fox News#Americans
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

525K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy