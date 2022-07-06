Conway Woman Arrested for Drugs Following Traffic Stop Tuesday

A Texas County couple is arrested after two separate incidents involving guns. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a home on Roby Road early Thursday morning for a report of a male shooting a rifle at family members and a guest. By the time deputies arrived, the guest had left the scene and family members had retreated to a nearby wooded area while the shooter remained in the house. The suspect eventually exited the home and drove to where the deputies were stationed. Deputies stopped the vehicle and the driver, Jason Brazell, 44, was arrested. Two firearms were found in his vehicle. Brazell is charged with two counts of domestic assault, and one count each of assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO