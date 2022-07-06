ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Summer Revival At County Line Baptist Church July 10th – 15th

 1 day ago

County Line Baptist Church will begin Summer Revival Sunday, July 10th...

Kim David Walden, age 75 of Cleveland

Kim David Walden, age 75 of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Mr. Walden was born April 7, 1947, in Gainesville to the late John Washington Walden Sr. and Sarah Loggins Walden. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth A. Walden and sister, Viola Deyton.
CLEVELAND, GA
New York Butcher Shoppe coming to The Avenue East Cobb

The space that’s been open next to the J. Jill store at The Avenue East Cobb will be occupied this fall by New York Butcher Shoppe. North American Properties announced Thursday that the South Carolina-based chain will open its third metro Atlanta location in November. NAP also said Warby...
COBB, GA
New dining concept featured at a 3-story restaurant headed to Cumming City Center

Guest pick up their putting supplies at this restored Airstream,(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming GA) Another unique eatery is getting ready to open at The Cumming Center. According to the new announcement, Cindy and Scott Echols, the husband and wife team who brought The Course @ Tin Cup to the development, signed the final lease agreement on their restaurant, Tin Cup Grill.
CUMMING, GA
Cleveland, GA
Buford: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Buford, Georgia

Buford is located in Gwinnett and Hall Counties in the U.S. State of Georgia. The majority of the city can be found in Gwinnett County. This is part of Atlanta-Sandy Springs Marietta Metropolitan Statistical Area. Buford, a historic Georgia town with big city vibes, is small and charming. Main Street is full of the diverse art created by Tannery Row Artist Colony residents. Buford Community Centre is located in the city. It houses Buford History Museum and Town Park and Theater.
BUFORD, GA
A fixture in Hall Co. government for nearly four decades retires

Longtime Hall County official and resident Marty Nix retired this week after nearly 40 years in public service spent in various roles. Nix, who has served as Hall County's assistant administrator since 2011, retired Tuesday, July 5, and in his 38 years of service, he has made quite an impact and seen many changes.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Area briefs: Library, golf course reopen after Tuesday closures

The Clarke County School District, now four weeks away from the start of a new school year in Athens, hangs out a Help Wanted sign, looking for classroom and special education teachers for Coile Middle School. Those interested can apply online through the School District’s Career Center. There is a link on the Clarke County School District website.
ATHENS, GA
Samuel Howard “Sam” Robinson, Age 78 Clarkesville

Samuel H Robinson “Sam” got his promotion on Sunday, July 3, 2022 surrounded by his family and carried in song. Married to his Soulmate, Joyce Ragan Robinson for 57 years, their long marriage a testament of God’s grace in action, enduring spirit of compromise, and adventure. Adventures...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
BRACK: Gwinnettians work on dedicating 8-foot statue to King

JULY 5, 2022 | Several Gwinnettians are involved with producing an 8-foot bronze statue to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which will be placed in downtown Atlanta on Jan. 16, 2023. The near-complete clay statue model was unveiled last Thursday in Athens to a gathering of about 100 people, mostly...
ATLANTA, GA
Man killed by suspected lightning strike in Rabun County

A man was struck and killed in an apparent lightning strike in Rabun County over the holiday weekend, officials say. The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, July, 2, at a residence on Black’s Creek Drive in Mountain City. According to Rabun County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Thomas “Tommy” Fred Lawson, Age 63 Dahlonega

Thomas (Tommy) Fred Lawson, age 63, of Dahlonega, Georgia was born in Cherokee County to Evelyn Cox Lawson and Calvin Lawson. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kenneth (Kenny) Lawson, and step-daughter, Joni Grizzle Flynn. He is survived by his wife, Beverly G. Lawson, stepson, Jeremy Grizzle...
DAHLONEGA, GA
The 6 Best German Restaurants In Helen GA

Helen, Georgia, is a charming small town nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Northwest Georgia. The town is recognized for its German heritage and has a plethora of wonderful German eateries serving up typical German fares like bratwurst, sauerkraut, strudel, and more. In the last five years, the dining...
HELEN, GA
Loran Smith: Where You From?

A traditional greeting upon meeting a stranger often includes a simple query, “Where you from?” Correct grammar is not expected of proponents of such questioning. The inquiry can be rather pedestrian in that it is a conversational ice breaker when you don’t have much to talk about. If you grow up in Georgia, for example, and you are familiar with the towns and counties across the state and someone says they hail from Waycross, Valdosta, Fargo, Summerville, Sasser or Sea Island, you may react by name dropping of friends who are residents or, perhaps, a dejected, “Yeah I know Swainsboro, I once got a speeding ticket there.”
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending July 5th

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending July 5th, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

