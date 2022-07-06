ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Teen Has Leg Amputated After "Devastating" Shark Attack

By Meghan Overdeep
The Daily South
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenage girl was scalloping in the waters off Keaton Beach, Florida, with her family on Thursday when a nine-foot shark latched onto her right leg. "I didn't really know exactly what to do, but I knew that with sharks you're supposed to punch them in the nose to get them...

www.southernliving.com

Comments / 14

Vickie Long
1d ago

get well soon young lady!! stay strong !! and bless your brave brother for saving you , alot of people would have went the other way he was fearless God bless you both🙏

Reply
10
Vickie Andrus
1d ago

I am so sorry you are having to go through all of this! What a terrific brother but what would one expect of a big brother. The bonus part is he’s a firefighter and EMT. I’m sure you’ll have a pretty long recovery time and lots of therapy.. Just be strong and fight hard, I get the impression that you are a fighter anyway. Prayers for you as you begin you’re healing and therapies coming back stronger!! Prayers as you fight whatever is thrown at you —- You’ve got this!!!

Reply
8
Maya Finnie
1d ago

you are blessed to still be hear and u have a brother family and friend just look up above for the days ahead and u can say always I actually fought a shark happy u are still hear hold your family tight and keep smiling and so sorry this happened to u many blessings

Reply
4
Alligator Bites Off Part of Man’s Leg in Florida After He Mistook It for Dog

A man in Florida had part of his leg bitten off by an angry alligator after the person mistook it for a dog, cops said, according to the New York Post. The incident occurred outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, Florida, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man saw something moving in the bushes, thinking it was a dog, but when he approached it, it turned out to be a gator, according to reports.
Eleven-Foot Alligator Kills One Person in South Carolina Pond Attack

An 11-foot alligator attacked and killed an unsuspecting person near a pond in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Friday, The U.S. Sun reports. The beast dragged the unnamed victim into the water, where the body was later recovered by police. At 11:45a.m. when police arrived, spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said “units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor, and retreated into a nearby retention pond.” One resident speculates the man was cutting grass that the homeowners’ association hadn’t chopped, Daily Mail reported. The pond is located in a private residential golf community, known for alligator sightings. The gator was euthanized by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. One neighbor, Jason Repak, even tweeted a picture of three gators at a nearby pond in the community, tagging an alligator zoo and joking that the animals could be their next exhibit. After Friday’s incident, he replied to his tweet saying “I couldn’t have imagined that it was likely one of these alligators that would later kill a man. My prayers and heart go out to the family as my arms wrap tighter around my kids and dogs near these ponds.” The local coroner’s officer will release more information on Monday.
One dead in Myrtle Beach area after alligator attack

An alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach area resident into a pond and killed them in a Friday morning attack, local police said. Fire officials responded to a call in the Excalaber Court area outside Myrtle Beach at about 11:45 a.m. and removed both the victim and the alligator from the retention pond, police said in a Facebook post. Officials said the victim was "near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident" and that the alligator had "retreated into the retention pond" after taking hold of the local resident.
Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
'Think twice about putting illegal drugs in your body': Florida sheriff's dire warning after NINE people die and 10 are hospitalized after fentanyl overdoses over the holiday weekend in one Florida county

Nine people died - including five in 24 hours - and several others were hospitalized over the holiday weekend from suspected fentanyl overdoses in a rural Florida county. At least 19 people overdosed over the holiday weekend, leaving nine people dead, four in cardiac arrest and six others have been hospitalized and intubed in Gadsden County, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. All were between the ages of 34 and 67, and at least two of them were women.
Nearly 200 people break into $8 million Florida home for party, post videos on Snapchat and Instagram

Authorities are searching for the individuals who broke into a $8 million Florida home, threw a massive party and posted videos of the mayhem on social media. About 200 people attended the party at the property in the small, affluent community of Watercolor on Friday evening as the owners were out of town, Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Corey Dobridnia told NBC News.
Shark Attacks Surfer Near Florida Beach, Officials Say

A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
Grandfather urges public to avoid rumor, speculation about Vadnais Lake murder-suicide investigation.

Chong Lue Lee spoke out Tuesday about his son Yee Lee’s suicide, and the subsequent murder-suicide of his daughter-in-law, Molly Cheng, and the couple’s three children. He expressed concern that police allowed Cheng to leave with the children. The post Grandfather urges public to avoid rumor, speculation about Vadnais Lake murder-suicide investigation. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
