Nissan has revealed second-quarter sales for its full lineup, as well as for its luxury arm, Infiniti, and the results are disappointing overall. Then again, in the context of a new vehicle market that's at the mercy of supply constraints and the ongoing chip shortage, Nissan's numbers are not shocking. With the all-new Z sports car and delayed Ariya EV yet to make an impact on the sales charts, Nissan's second-quarter sales totaled 183,171 units, including Infiniti. This represents a drop of 38.6% relative to the same period in 2021. The latest Pathfinder tallied the best jump in sales, but most of the brand's sedans saw alarming drops.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO