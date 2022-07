The summer concert season is coming to a close for the Emporia Municipal Band. A career in local music is ending for conductor James Davis at the same time. The final summer concert for the band is July 14. Once the final note is sounded, Davis is ending his time as conductor — and 35 years with the band in the process. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Davis said band has been in his blood for decades — and it was evident before he joined the band as a percussion player.

