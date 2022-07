Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that people will begin to work once they run out of savings. "You've got a whole lot of people sitting on the sidelines because, frankly, they're flush for the moment," he said at an event in his home state of Kentucky. "What we've got to hope is once they run out of money, they'll start concluding it's better to work than not to work."

